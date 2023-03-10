Online registration for Mangalore University convocation

March 10, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore University has asked eligible Ph.D degree candidates, gold medal winners and cash prize winners, who want to attend in person the 41st convocation of Mangalore University on March 15, to register online till 3 p.m. on March 13.

The candidates have to register and provide other details on http://results1.mangaloreuniversity.in/convocationreg/. This link can be accessed through Mangalore University website.

In a press release, Registrar (Evaluation) of the university Raju Krishna Chalannavar said online registration is mandatory to attend the convocation in person and get the degree certificate. The graduation certificates of other eligible students will be sent to their respective postgraduate departments or colleges by the second week of April. It is mandatory for the candidates and their parents to present the entry pass for participation in the convocation.

Those who have problems in registering online can send details through WhatsApp on 9739867279, he said.