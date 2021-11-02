Online property tax payment facility launched

Mayor Premananda Shetty and others launching a web portal for property tax in Mangaluru on Monday.

MANGALURU

02 November 2021 00:43 IST

Citizens can pay their property tax to Mangaluru City Corporation online from Tuesday.

The corporation has introduced online facility for remitting tax under self-assessment (SAS) method 13 years after it was introduced on April 1, 2008.

Addressing presspersons before launching the online portal on Monday, Mayor Premananda Shetty said that tax payers can log on to www.mccpropertytax.in to get details and make payment.

Advertising

Advertising

First, a tax payer will have to register on the portal with his mobile number and enter an OTP sent to him. Then, he has to check if the property has undergone land conversion.

In case of land conversion, he can enter details of property given towards road expansion.

Later, he can check for building number, khata number, property identity, address of the property owner and enter other significant information. If tenants are residing in one’s property, their details are to be entered.

Then, he can select the road where his property stands and select property type, i.e., commercial, residential or non-commercial.

Later, he can enter the accurate details of property and building area and all the other required details. He can re-check information on building and floor while also verifying tax payment amount. One can use net banking, debit card, Google Pay, PhonePe and bank transfer options to initiate payment.

The Mayor said that after entering the required details, one can also pay taxes offline after collecting challans to make the payment in a bank.

Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said that citizens can contact respective zonal commissioners or tax officers for more information on online tax payment services.

Citizens paying taxes online will receive complete information about previous payments along with pending and upcoming payments.

The portal has been updated with all property categories, including residential, commercial and non-commercial buildings across the corporation limits.

Tax payment amount and other details will be displayed as per ward-wise building numbers.

The corporation commissioner said that the calculations are fully computerised, leaving no scope for error in billing amounts. This will provide ease of access to the citizens.

The helpline is Ph: 6364464116.

Mr. Shetty said that if tax payers have any suggestions or if they come across any issues while filing tax on the portal, they can inform the corporation which will correct them.

The Mayor said that the corporation will conduct a re-survey of property starting next week. New property identified will be integrated with the portal later.