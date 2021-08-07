Mangaluru

Online meet on Yakshagana

Yakshavahini Prathistana will host an on-line conference on ‘Contribution of Yakshagana to the richness of Kannada literature’ on August 8. The timings will be from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

Yakshagana scholars M. L. Samaga, Sridhara D. S., Gindimane Mrutyunjaya, Anandarama Upadhya, Ravi Madodi, Mahabaleshwara Bhatta Itagi, Ajith Karanth, Ashwini Hodala and Kannada scholars Chintamani Koodlekere, H. S. Venkatheshmurthy and Chekkere Shivashankara will speak on different aspects of the topic.

Vidwan Anantha Padmanabha Phatak and Puttur Ramesh Bhat will sing in Badagu Thittu and Tenku Thittu forms of Yakshagana. The conference will be beamed live on the YouTube and Facebook. Log on to www.yakshavahini.com to get the YouTube and Facebook links.


