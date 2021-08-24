Online Krishna Vesha competition

MANGALURU

24 August 2021 18:30 IST

For the second consecutive year, the Krisha Vesha competition organised by the Kalkura Foundation to mark the Krishnajanmastami celebrations, will go online. It is due to COVID-19 restrictions. Children can take part in 38 segments of the competition this year.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, president of Kalkura Foundation S. Pradeep Kumar Kalkura said that participants have to register their names on the website, https://kalkurakrishnavesa.online.

Then, two-minute videos of Krisha Vesha related to the respective categories should be sent to email IDs concerned by August 28. Every participant will receive e-participation certificate, while winners will receive prizes, which will be sent by SpeedPost.

Mr. Kalkura said that the competition started 36 years ago as an event to spread awareness on Lord Krishna. As many as eight students participated in the first year of the event. Subsequently, the event was held on the premises of Sri Kadri Manjunatha Temple in the city. Due to the pandemic, the event was held online last year and there were 8,500 participants, some of whom were from abroad. This year too, it is being held online. A young team of 10 technicians will be working in the back-end to ensure the participants do not have hiccups in sending videos this year, he said.

Of the different segments in the competition include Tottilu Krishna, Vruksha Krishna, Kanda Krishna, Muddu Krishna, Tunta Krishna, Balakrishna, Kishora Krishna, Sri Krishna, Gita Krishna, Shankanaada, Shanka Udgosha, Radha Krishna, Radha Madhava, Devaki Krishna, Yashoda Krishna, Nandagokula and Vasudeva Krishna.

Photographs of different Krishna Veshas can be sent to Chaya Krishna competition, while photographs of drawing and rangolis on Lord Krishna can be sent to Sri Krishna Varna Vaibhava and Rangoliyalli Sri Krishna competitions, respectively.

Younger students can take part in the Achyuta quiz competition, while those studying in classes higher than seven can take part in the Madhava quiz competition.

There is no entrance fee for participating in the different segments of the competition. For any queries, people can contact the foundation on Ph: 0824-2492239, 9845083736 or email: pradeep.kalkura@gmail.com. They can also contact Dayananda Kateel, Sharada Vidyalaya, on Ph: 9448545578, Kadri Navaneet Shetty Ph: 9448123061, John Chandran Ph: 9844284175, Gokul Kadri Ph: 9448549456, Sudhakar Pejawar Ph: 9448546051 and Puneet on Ph: 8971312622.