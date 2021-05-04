Online classes for undergraduate even semesters

Mangalore University on Tuesday decided to commence classes, in the online mode, for the even semesters of its undergraduate courses of the 2020-21 academic year from May 10.

The decision was taken pending the conduct of remaining examinations of the odd semesters of the undergraduate courses. The university was forced to stop midway from continuing the examinations of the first, third, and fifth semester undergraduate courses of 2020-21 after the government imposed the COVID-19 restrictions last month.

Vice-Chancellor of the university P.S. Yadapadithaya said that the decision to hold the online classes for even semesters (second, fourth and sixth) from next week was taken considering the majority opinion during an online meeting of principals on Tuesday.

The meeting also decided to publish the dates of remaining/postponed examinations of the first, third, and fifth semesters after the government's approval, he said.