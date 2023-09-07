HamberMenu
Ongoing people contact programmes will be continued, improvised, says new Mangaluru Police Commissioner

Anupam Agrawal says the city police will continue its efforts to realise the objective of the State government to make Mangaluru free from drugs. Stringent action will be taken against those indulging in moral policing

September 07, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Anupam Agrawal takes charge as new Police Commissioner of Mangaluru on Thursday, September 7.

Anupam Agrawal takes charge as new Police Commissioner of Mangaluru on Thursday, September 7. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

City police will continue with the ongoing people contact programmes and it will be further improved, said new Police Commissioner of Mangaluru Anupam Agrawal here on Thursday, September 7.

Speaking to reporters soon after taking charge, Mr. Agrawal said the city police will continue its efforts to realise the objective of the State government to make Mangaluru free from drugs. Stringent action will be taken against those indulging in moral policing. Moral policing incidents in Dakshina Kannada region were more when compared to other parts of the State. Police will take effective action against those trying to disturb communal harmony and peace. Organised crime too will be effectively dealt with, he said.

Mr. Agrawal, a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan was earlier Deputy Inspector-General of Police of North East Range. This 2008-batch IPS officer worked as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Davangere and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) in Belagavi. He also worked as Superintendent of Police in Ramanagara and Vijayapura. He has also served as Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports.

K. Arun takes charge as Udupi SP

Meanwhile, K. Arun who took charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Udupi district said all good practices of his predecessors, including action against drugs consumption and sale in Manipal, will continue. Sincere efforts will be made to stop all illegal activities.

K. Arun took charge as new Superintendent of Police in Udupi on Thursday.

K. Arun took charge as new Superintendent of Police in Udupi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Stressing on people-friendly policing, Dr. Arun said all public issues will be addressed in a professional manner.

A native of Tamil Nadu, 37-year-old Dr. Arun, holds an MBBS degree. The 2014-batch IPS officer worked as Superintendent of Police in Chitradurga, Vijayanagara and Davangere districts. Dr. Arun also worked as Director of Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Security and Vigilance).

