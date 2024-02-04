ONGC-MRPL Kite festival to take place at Tannirbhavi beach on February 10, 11

February 04, 2024 01:24 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - MANGALURU

Nearly 50 kite filers will take part in the ONGC-MRPL International Kite Festival to be held at the Tannirbhavi beach in Mangaluru on February 10 and 11. Team Mangalore Trust, a group of kite makers and flyers of the city, will organise the event.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru on Feb. 4, Sarvesh Rao, the founder of the Trust, said as many as 13 international kite flyers from Thailand, Ukraine, Greece, Estonia, Sweden, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam will take part in the event. Over 35 Indian kite fliers from Dahanu in Maharashtra, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Rajkot, Surat and Kerala will also take part in the event.

Mr. Rao said with flow of good breeze, the months of January and February is ideal time to host kite festivals along the Karnataka coastline. “Most of the annual kite festivals have already been held. We have invited select kite flyers for the event,” Mr. Rao said.

The Team Mangalore Trust will also take part in the event and it will fly its kites namely Kathakali, Yaksha, Gajendra, Bhoota Kola, Garuda, Pushpaka Vimana and Vibhishana, he said.

Giridhar Kamath, another member of Trust, said the it was organising the kite festival for the sixth year. The kite flying will start at 2.30 p.m. on February 10 and a formal inaugural function will be held at 5.30 p.m. There will be night flying of kites between 6.30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the two days.

Mr. Kamath said arrangements have been made for parking of 2,000 cars and 6,000 two wheelers near Tannirbhavi beach. Parking arrangements have also been made at Mata Amritanandamayi school grounds in Boloor. People may use the ferry service to reach Tannirbhavi beach from Sultan Batthery, he said.

Earlier, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader launched the logo of the kite festival. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Khader lauded the efforts of Team Mangalore Trust in keeping alive interest for kite flying among Mangaloreans. Officials from Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited, including Group General Manager (Human Resource) Krishna Hegde, were present.