Mangaluru

ONGC Chairman reviews desalination plant work

Subhash Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director of ONGC, during his visit to MRPL and other group companies in Mangaluru.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chairman and Managing Director of ONGC Subhash Kumar visited MRPL and other group companies from October 16 to October 18.

Mr. Kumar, who is also the Chairman of the MRPL board of directors, reviewed the progress of the desalination plant being set up by MRPL near Tannirbhavi and also the FGTU unit inside MRPL. He also paid a visit to the OMPL and the ISPRL units.

The Chairman steered a strategy meet on October 17 to assess the current performance of MRPL and also to list out the areas and strategies to be adopted to help the company achieve greater efficiency in view of the challenging times ahead.

He was joined by all the directors of the company through the online and the offline modes for the meet, a MPRL release said on Monday.

The board of directors, Rohit Mathur, Joint Secretary (General), (Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas), and R.T. Agarwal, Independent Director, were also with the Chairman.

M. Venkatesh, Managing Director, MRPL was present.


