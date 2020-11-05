Mangaluru

One-way special train to Muzaffarpur

The Railways will operate a one-way special train from Mangaluru Central to Muzaffarpur on Friday to clear extra rush.

Train No 06004 Mangaluru Central-Muzaffarpur one-way special would leave Mangaluru at 11 p.m. on Friday to reach Muzaffarpur at 10.15 a.m. on Monday, via Palakkad, Coimbatore, Jolarpettai, Vijaywada, Vizianagaram, Asansol, Barauni and Samashtipur, said a release from the Palakkad Division of the Southern Railway.

The train would have two AC 3-tier coaches, eight sleeper class coaches, 10 second sitting coaches and three luggage-cum-brake van coaches. Advance reservation for the service is open.

