One-way movement of vehicles to be in place between Karavali Circle and Pumpwell Jn. in Mangaluru

There will be two-way movement of vehicles on Old Kankanady Road (adjoining Father Muller Hospital), says DCP

Published - October 27, 2024 09:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Police officials at a monthly SC/ST grievance meeting in Mangaluru on Sunday, October 27.

Police officials at a monthly SC/ST grievance meeting in Mangaluru on Sunday, October 27. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

There will be one-way movement of traffic from Karavali Circle and Pumpwell junction when the work of development of Kankanady bypass road is taken up, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar.

During the scheduled caste/scheduled tribe grievance redressal meeting at the office of the Police Commissioner on Sunday, October 27, Mr. Kumar said the work on the Kankanady bypass road will be taken up shortly, “When the work is taken up, city police will have one-way movement of traffic from Karavali Circle to Pumpwell Circle. There will be two-way movement of vehicles on Old Kankanady Road (adjoining Father Muller Hospital),” Mr. Kumar said.

Dalit activist Anil Kankanady said pedestrians face difficulty in crossing the road between Karavali Circle and Kankanady Circle and sought the opening of the divider. Pedestrians also face problems with parking of buses near Karavali Circle on the Kankanady Bypass road, he said.

When a Dalit activist spoke about vehicles seized by police that are parked in front of Surathkal and other city police stations, DCP (Law and Order) Siddharth Goyal said for the past three months the city police have taken drive to dispose off seized vehicles by taking orders of the trial court.

Answering to activist Sadashiva Urwastore about accidents near Kottara Chowki, Mr. Kumar said one traffic constable is placed at the Chowki all the time to regulate traffic. Policemen are placed to regulate traffic in front of Mangaladevi temple on Fridays and on festival dates. Mr. Goyal said fingerprint of suspects are regularly taken to prevent movement of illegal immigrants. He asked people to dial 1930 and immediately report about cyber crime offences.

