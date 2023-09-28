‘One State One GPS’ system mandatory for vehicles transporting minerals

September 28, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

All vehicles transporting laterite stones and other major and minor minerals should have GPS and should be registered with the ‘One State One GPS’ system, said senior geologist, Mines and Geology Department, Udupi, on Thursday.

In a press release, the senior geologist said permits for transportation of major and minor minerals will be issued only to vehicles fitted with GPS and registered with the ‘One State One GPS’ system. For more information about registration to the system contact control room numbers 0820-2001103, 0820-22341135, or the office of senior geologist 0820-2572333, the release said.

The clarification comes in the wake of a few vehicle owners resorting to an indefinite strike opposing mandatory e-permits for vehicles transporting construction material from Wednesday in Udupi district.

Meanwhile, following a meeting with vehicle owners on Thursday, Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari gave them time till October 7 to install the GPS and register on the new system. The Udupi police, on Wednesday night, seized four lorries that were transporting jelly stones in violation of the new rule.