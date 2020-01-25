One sapling for ₹1 attracts visitors at floricultural, horticultural show

One sapling for ₹ 1 being offered by the Department of Horticulture at its stall was in great demand as the three-day floricultural and horticultural show organised by the department began at Kadri Park here on Friday.

The department had raised those saplings of vegetables and fruits in its nursery at Maddadkka in Belthangady taluk.

Many people purchased saplings of cabbage and brinjal. There were also demand for saplings of green chilli, pumpkin, watermelon, tomato and cucumber.

“We had registered good sales of saplings during the show last year. Hence, we have brought a good number of saplings this year too,” said an employee of the department. She and five other staff members at the stall were helping people select the saplings depending on the requirement for terrace or open garden. They have brought 30,000 saplings of different fruits and vegetables. These saplings were offered to customers in a tray that can accommodate 10, 15 and 20 saplings.

Among the other interesting stalls included that of SUBG which displayed models of frames that can help in terrace gardening. There was also a stall put up by Rohan Suvarna: “Jaiv: Farmers Market” App, which connects organic growers with consumers.

Philip D’Souza, a farmer from Urimajalu village in Vitla, displayed his 24-feet-long pole that can be used for plucking fruits, spraying pesticides and other activities.

There were a good number of stalls put up by private nurseries selling vegetables, fruits and flower saplings. The women’s wing of the District Small Scale Industries Association has put up a stall displaying different products of women entrepreneurs.

The centre of attraction at the exhibition was the flower models of Swami Vivekananda and the Peace Pigeon at the entrance.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath and MLC Ivan D’Souza. Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer R. Selvamani were present.