One new COVID-19 case in Dakshina Kannada

A new COVID-19 case was reported in Dakshina Kannada on Friday and the active cases are at seven. No new cases were reported in Udupi district and the active cases are at three.

With 12,116 people getting the vaccine on Friday, the total number of vaccinated people in Dakshina Kannada reached 35.77 lakh. Of these, 18.44 lakh have taken the first dose and 16.8 lakh their second. As many as 52,127 people have taken the precautionary dose.

As many as 3,708 persons were vaccinated in Udupi which took the total number of vaccinated people to 21.53 lakh. Of these, 10.75 lakh have taken their first dose and 10.23 lakh their second. And, 54,849 people have taken the precautionary dose.