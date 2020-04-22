Mangaluru

One need not be rich to help others

A tough life: Fisherwoman Sharadakka in front of her thatched hut at Baputhota in Udupi.

Sharadakka has provided five kg rice each to 140 poor people

Being generous and large-hearted need not be the exclusive preserve of the rich. Sharadakka, a fisherwoman, has provided five kg of rice to 140 poor people at Nergi in Vadabhandeshwara (Malpe) ward here.

Sharadakka, who lives in a thatched hut at Baputhota, had saved her earnings. Due to the lockdown on account of COVID-19 pandemic, people in nearby Nergi area, who were mostly into fishing, saw their earnings dip.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sharadakka said: “I could not bear to see the plight of my neighbours. I thought I should help them, so I purchased 700 kg of rice and distributed five kg to each house.”

A modest Sharadakka said: “What is the point in saving money. I am not going to take it with me after I die. I thought I should help people at this time.” “I am not a rich person. But one need not be rich to help others. I got some rice from the ration shop. I gave it to some migrant workers from Vijayapura,” she said.

Sharadakka has been purchasing fish at the Malpe Fisheries Harbour and selling it ever since she was young, when she used to accompany her parents in the same profession.

Selling fish is a challenging profession as the returns vary from day to day. “On a day I may earn ₹ 200, and yet, on a good day, I earn ₹ 500. It is a tough life,” she said.

Sharadakka has four sons and two daughters. Her husband is suffering from ill-health and stays at home. Her sons work on boats at the fisheries harbour.

