‘One Nation One Constitution’ programme tomorrow

Dakshina Kannada district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Sanjeev Matandur on Friday said that the unit will hold an awareness programme on “One Nation-One Constitution” at T.V. Ramana Pai Hall in the city on September 29.

Mr. Matandur told reporters here that BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao would deliver the keynote address at the programme that would be inaugurated by Mundkur Vasudev Kamath, a MISA detainee.

He said that political parties in general and the Congress in particular over the years had kept the Kashmir issue alive for their narrow political gains. The Union government’s move to repeal Article 370 applicable to Jammu and Kashmir has also put an end to politics of appeasement that the Congress followed, Mr. Matandur said. The action was in sync with the vision of the BJP’s founders who believed in “One Nation One Constitution” theory.

Mr. Rao would explain in detail about how Article 370 and 35A were posing a threat to national integrity and were fomenting separatism in Jammu and Kashmir. Mr. Matandur said that the party has organised similar events in Assembly constituencies and the district-level meet is open to general public as well as party workers. All elected representatives of the party, including state BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, would attend, he said.

Swatchata Divas

The district unit would also celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 as Swatchata Divas as per directions from the Prime Minister’s Office.

Padayatras would be taken out in each one of the eight Assembly constituencies in the district from October 3, he said and added that the focus of these padayatras that the respective MLAs would lead is to spread message of cleanliness and water literacy.