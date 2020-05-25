One more death in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

25 May 2020 22:54 IST

A 43-year-old man who had died at the Government Wenlock Hospital here on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. With this, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Dakshina Kannada rose to seven.

The man, a resident of Venur in Belthangady taluk, had been brought to the Government Wenlock Hospital here in an unconscious state on May 23. He suffered from sepsis, right lower limb cellulitis, decompensated chronic alcoholic liver disease and hepatorenal syndrome and died at 9.25 p.m. the same day. His throat and nasal swabs tested positive on Monday, a government health bulletin said.

Six of the patients died in the COVID-19 hospital and one was found dead outside a quarantine centre near Moodbidri.

Three men who returned from Maharashtra, two on May 18 and one on 20, tested positive on Monday. A 30-year-old man and a 55-year-old man returned from Pune and Dombivili in Thane, respectively, on May 18. A 25-year-old man returned from Kurla on May 20. All the three were in institutional quarantine. The district now has 37 active patients.

As many as 47 persons are quarantined at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka, Surathkal, while 24 persons have been quarantined at the ESI Hospital in the city. Seventeen persons are under observation at the COVID-19 hospital.

On Monday, 1,224 migrant workers left here on a Shramik Special train to Jasidih in Jharkhand from Mangaluru Junction. In all, 23,329 such workers have been sent on Shramik Special trains from Dakshina Kannada since May 9.