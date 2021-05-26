One more crew member found dead on tug

The body of a crew member of tug Alliance, which capsized in the sea on May 15, was found on-board the vessel on Tuesday.

The Padubidri Police identified the dead as Ashfaq Ali (68) of Mumbai.

Eight crew members in the tug, which was contracted to by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited for its single-point mooring facility, had left for the facility from New Mangalore Port on May 14.

While returning to the port on May 15, it got caught in Tauktae cyclone and capsized. Three crew members swam to safety, while the bodies of two more were retrieved. A search is on for two more crew members.

The overturned tug was found in Kadipatna of Padubidri in Udupi district. After 11 days, the tug was brought to floating position on Tuesday. When the vessel was searched, Ashfaq Ali was found dead, the police said.