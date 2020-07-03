One more COVID-19 death in Dakshina Kannada

A 47-year-old man hailing from Madikeri died, while 97 persons tested positive for COVID-19, in Dakshina Kannada on Friday.

According to an official release, the man had high blood pressure and also suffered from multi-organ dysfunction syndrome. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city, where he was tested positive for COVID-19. He was brought to the Government Wenlock Hospital on Thursday and died on Friday. This took the toll in the district to 17.

Of those who tested positive on Friday, 28 had Influenza-like Illness. As many as 28 persons from Ullal, whose samples were collected during the ongoing random collection exercise, were found positive. The release said 25 persons, including an official of Mangaluru District Prison, have been confirmed as primary contacts. Seven persons admitted to hospitals for surgery and three international travellers tested positive. Contact tracing of six positive persons was on, the release said.

As many as 26 patients were discharged after treatment. In all, there are 498 active cases.