One more COVID-19 death in Dakshina Kannada

A 47-year-old man hailing from Madikeri died, while 97 persons tested positive for COVID-19, in Dakshina Kannada on Friday.
According to an official release, the man had high blood pressure and also suffered from multi-organ dysfunction syndrome. He was admitted to a private hospital in the city, where he was tested positive for COVID-19. He was brought to the Government Wenlock Hospital on Thursday and died on Friday. This took the toll in the district to 17.
Of those who tested positive on Friday, 28 had Influenza-like Illness. As many as 28 persons from Ullal, whose samples were collected during the ongoing random collection exercise, were found positive. The release said 25 persons, including an official of Mangaluru District Prison, have been confirmed as primary contacts. Seven persons admitted to hospitals for surgery and three international travellers tested positive. Contact tracing of six positive persons was on, the release said.
As many as 26 patients were discharged after treatment. In all, there are 498 active cases.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath