One more COVID-19 case in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada reported one new COVID-19 case on Monday. With three patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 19. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 0.09%.

In Udupi district, there were no new cases. The number of active cases in Udupi remained at five.

With 4,171 people getting the vaccine on Monday, the total number of those vaccinated reached 35.21 lakh in Dakshina Kannada. Of these, 18.09 lakh have taken the first dose and 16.61 lakh their second. As many as 50,066 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi, 5,954 people were vaccinated taking the total to 21.14 lakh. Of these, 10.63 lakh have taken their first dose and 10 lakh their second. And, 50,024 people have taken the precautionary dose.