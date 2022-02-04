One more college in Udupi entangled in hijab row

MANGALURU

04 February 2022

This is the fifth college in the coastal district to witness a controversy over dress code in the last month

The controversy over wearing hijab in classrooms touched yet another college in Udupi district on February 4. Twelve students wearing hijab and 150 boys with saffron shawls were barred from entering the classrooms of Government PU College, Byndoor. The principal insisted that they wear the proper uniform.

This is the fifth college in Udupi district – three in Kundapur, one in Udupi and one in Byndoor – to witness a controversy over wearing the hijab.

With about two months remaining for the pre-university students to appear for their final examinations, controversy over the dress code has vitiated the academic atmosphere in at least two government pre-university colleges in Udupi district in coastal Karnataka.

Physical classes will come to an end in another fortnight as practical examinations for II PU are scheduled between February 17 and March 25. Written exams are scheduled in mid-April.

The row is over a section of Muslim girls insisting that they be allowed to wear hijab in classrooms, stating that it is their religious right, and some Hindu boys countering by wearing saffron shawls and arguing that they will continue to sport the shawls if girls are allowed to wear hijab in classrooms.

The matter has reached the Karnataka High Court after the Government Pre University College for Girls in Udupi and Government Pre University College in Kundapura denied entry to girls wearing hijab.

The row has been spreading to other colleges. On February 3, some boys entered the campus of Bhandarkar’s College in Kundapura wearing saffron shawls, insisting that girls should not be allowed to wear hijab in classrooms. The college allowed the boys inside the college only after they removed the shawl and the management also instructed girls to follow the dress code when they are in classrooms, on February 3 and 4.

Around 30 students of Government PU College in Kundapura were stopped from entering the college as they sported hijab, on February 3 and 4. B.B. Hegde College in Kundapur, which had allowed both students wearing hijab and shawls to attend classes on February 3, did not allow entry to either group on February 4.

The controversy has arisen as the State Government has so far maintained that uniform in not compulsory in government colleges, but some college development committees, which are headed by local MLAs, are insisting on a dress code. An expert committee has been constituted by the government to take a look at the dress code.

Month ago

Though this is not the first instance of a controversy over hijab in coastal Karnataka, this time around, it started on December 31 after six students of Old Government PU College for Girls in Udupi protesting, demanding permission to wear hijab in the classroom.

Udupi BJP MLA Raghupathi Bhat, who heads the college’s development committee, held a meeting with parents and other stakeholders. He told students to follow the college’s dress code in the classroom. The six students chose to stay away from the classroom. They have filed a writ petition in the Karnataka High Court, and also approached the National Human Rights Commission.

At Government PU College in Kundapura, Kundapura MLA Haladi Srinivas Shetty held a meeting with parents and asked students to comply with the dress code of the college till the government takes a final decision on the issue. The girl students, on the other hand, have argued that they cannot be forced to stay out of the college following a ‘sudden change in the dress code’ to bar hijab.

There have been a few other incidents in PU colleges in January where students came to the college with saffron shawls, including at Pompei College on the outskirts of Mangaluru where the college management told students to comply with the dress code. Similar action was taken by the principal of Sri M. Vishweshwariah Government Arts and Commerce College in Bhadravati in Shivamogga district.

Sensitive issue

Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party in Karnataka Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader said the issue should be addressed at the college level. “These are sensitive issues. They need to be resolved by the college management and parents concerned,” he said.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Udupi district secretary Balakrishna Shetty said the hijab issue has being used byBharatiya Janata Party to gain support among voters who are unhappy over the State and Central Government’s inaction on inflation, unemployment and other pressing issues.

Regretting politicisation of hijab, Haji Abdul Rasheed, president of the old Sayyid Muhammed Shareeful Madani Dargah in Ullal, which runs over 10 educational institutions, said such issues should not enter educational institutions where people of all communities come to learn.

Tarnishing image

The BJP’s Backward Morcha’s national general secretary Yashpal Suvarna, who is also vice president of college development committee of Government PU College for Girls in Udupi, said in a statement on February 4 that Left-wing organisations are ‘creating the hijab row’ and trying to benefit from polarisation. ‘‘This is an organised way to tarnish the image of the coastal region, which has made progress on the education front,’’ he said.