Mangaluru

One more arrested in Praveen Nettaru murder case

Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 09, 2022 23:32 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 23:32 IST

The Dakshina Kannada Police on Tuesday arrested one more accused said to be involved in the murder of 32-year-old BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru.

The police gave the name of the arrested as C.A. Abdul Kabeer of Jattipalla House, Sullia. The 33-year-old Kabeer was part of the team that was involved in planning the murder of Praveen Nettaru, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane said that efforts are being made to trace the assailants who have already been identified.

Three people came in a vehicle on the night of July 26 and hacked Praveen Nettaru to death outside his chicken shop off the Puttur-Sullia Road at Bellare.

On July 28, the police arrested 29-year-old Zakir of Savanoor and 27-year-old Shafiq of Bellare.

On August 2, the police arrested 32-year-old Saddam and 42-year-old Haris, both hailing from Pallimajalu in Bellare.

All these four were said to be in contact with the assailants.

On August 7, the police arrested 22-year-old Abid of Sullia and 28-year-old Naufal of Bellare who were said to be part of the planning and recce team.

Meanwhile, following a request from the State government, the Union Home Ministry on August 3 ordered transfer of the case to National Investigation Agency. The NIA is yet to take over investigation.

