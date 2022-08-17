One more arrested in Fazil murder case

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
August 17, 2022 22:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Surathkal police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with the July 28 murder of Mohammed Fazil. 

The police gave the name of the accused as Harshith, 28, a resident of Bantwal. He had allegedly sheltered the assailants after they assaulted Fazil by taking them to his house in a car. Police have seized the car used for ferrying the assailants. 

Fazil, resident of Mangalapete in Surathkal, was brutally attacked by a gang of assailants when he was standing outside a shop in Surathkal town on the night of July 28. Fazil died at a hospital later. The assailants, who came by a car, attacked him allegedly to avenge the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare on July 26.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police have so far arrested 7 persons, including the key suspects in the case. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app