One more arrested in Fazil murder case

The Surathkal police on Wednesday arrested one more person in connection with the July 28 murder of Mohammed Fazil.

The police gave the name of the accused as Harshith, 28, a resident of Bantwal. He had allegedly sheltered the assailants after they assaulted Fazil by taking them to his house in a car. Police have seized the car used for ferrying the assailants.

Fazil, resident of Mangalapete in Surathkal, was brutally attacked by a gang of assailants when he was standing outside a shop in Surathkal town on the night of July 28. Fazil died at a hospital later. The assailants, who came by a car, attacked him allegedly to avenge the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru at Bellare on July 26.

Police have so far arrested 7 persons, including the key suspects in the case.