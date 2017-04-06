One more arrested for attack on DC

The police arrested one more person on Wednesday in connection with the case of assault and attempt to murder Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Mary Francis, Assistant Commissioner Shilpa Nag and two others, which took place at Kandlur on April 3.

With this, the number of arrests in the case has gone up to eight.

K.T. Balakrishna, Superintendent of Police, told The Hindu that the police arrested Muddasir in connection with the case. Muddasir was present in the group that attacked the Deputy Commissioner’s convoy. He was arrested near Kandlur.