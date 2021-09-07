One lakh doses of vaccine tomorrow

The Department of Health and Family Welfare will organise a mega vaccination drive to administer one lakh doses in Dakshina Kannada on Wednesday.

The drive will be held in 430 vaccination sites of the government.

All those aged above 18 will be administered first and second doses of vaccine.

Pregnant women can also get vaccinated.

In addition, vaccination will be carried out in all government health facilities on Tuesday.

Second dose

Second dose will be given in the Government Wenlock Hospital and at ESI Hospital in the city, a release from the District Health and Family Welfare Officer Kishor Kumar said.