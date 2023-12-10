ADVERTISEMENT

One killed, nine injured in an accident in Karkala

December 10, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The four-wheeler and the tourist bus that collided head on on Padubidri-Karkala State Highway near Manjarpalke in Karkala taluk on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 48-year-old man died and nine others were injured after the four-wheeler they were in hit a private bus head-on in Nitte Manjarapalke on the Karkala-Padubidri State Highway in Udupi district on Sunday.

The Karkala Rural Police identified the deceased as Shivappa, a resident of Chikkamagaluru district. Of the nine injured persons, three have suffered grievous injury and are being treated in a private hospital nearby.

The police said Shivappa and his family members were headed towards Karkala from Padubidri in the four-wheeler vehicle after attending a religious event of their family. At Nitte Manjarpalke, the four-wheeler driver overtook a vehicle to hit the private bus going towards Padubidri head-on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered at Karkala Rural Police Station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US