One killed, nine injured in an accident in Karkala

December 10, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 48-year-old man died and nine others were injured after the four-wheeler they were in hit a private bus head-on in Nitte Manjarapalke on the Karkala-Padubidri State Highway in Udupi district on Sunday.

The Karkala Rural Police identified the deceased as Shivappa, a resident of Chikkamagaluru district. Of the nine injured persons, three have suffered grievous injury and are being treated in a private hospital nearby.

The police said Shivappa and his family members were headed towards Karkala from Padubidri in the four-wheeler vehicle after attending a religious event of their family. At Nitte Manjarpalke, the four-wheeler driver overtook a vehicle to hit the private bus going towards Padubidri head-on.

A case was registered at Karkala Rural Police Station.

