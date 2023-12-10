HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

One killed, nine injured in an accident in Karkala

December 10, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The four-wheeler and the tourist bus that collided head on on Padubidri-Karkala State Highway near Manjarpalke in Karkala taluk on Sunday.

The four-wheeler and the tourist bus that collided head on on Padubidri-Karkala State Highway near Manjarpalke in Karkala taluk on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 48-year-old man died and nine others were injured after the four-wheeler they were in hit a private bus head-on in Nitte Manjarapalke on the Karkala-Padubidri State Highway in Udupi district on Sunday.

The Karkala Rural Police identified the deceased as Shivappa, a resident of Chikkamagaluru district. Of the nine injured persons, three have suffered grievous injury and are being treated in a private hospital nearby.

The police said Shivappa and his family members were headed towards Karkala from Padubidri in the four-wheeler vehicle after attending a religious event of their family. At Nitte Manjarpalke, the four-wheeler driver overtook a vehicle to hit the private bus going towards Padubidri head-on.

A case was registered at Karkala Rural Police Station.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / road accident / death / Roads and Rails / road safety / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.