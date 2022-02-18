One death, 71 new COVID-19 cases in DK, Udupi

Udupi district reported one COVID-19 death and 34 new cases on Friday.

Following the discharge of 83 patients after treatment, the active cases in the district were at 279. The test positivity rate was at 2.5%.

Dakshina Kannada reported 37 new COVID-19 cases. After discharging 89 patients on the day, the active cases in the district stood at 417. The test positivity rate was at 0.73 %.