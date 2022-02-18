One death, 71 new COVID-19 cases in DK, Udupi
Udupi district reported one COVID-19 death and 34 new cases on Friday.
Following the discharge of 83 patients after treatment, the active cases in the district were at 279. The test positivity rate was at 2.5%.
Dakshina Kannada reported 37 new COVID-19 cases. After discharging 89 patients on the day, the active cases in the district stood at 417. The test positivity rate was at 0.73 %.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.