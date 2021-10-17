Mangaluru

One death, 44 new COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Special Correspondent MANGALURU 17 October 2021 02:06 IST
Updated: 17 October 2021 02:06 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

With 53 patients being discharged, there were 340 active cases in the district. The test positivity rate was at 0.45 %.

Udupi district reported a death due to COVID-19 and 10 new cases. After 12 patients getting discharged, the active cases stood at 82. The district has one active mucormycosis case.

