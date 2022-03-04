One COVID-19 death, seven new cases in Udupi, DK
Udupi district reported a COVID-19 death and five new cases on Friday.
Following the discharge of 13 patients there were 67 active cases in the district. The test positivity rate was at 0.4%.
Dakshina Kannada reported two new COVID-19 cases. After 22 patients were discharged the district had 38 active cases. The test positivity rate was at 0.08 %.
