Mangaluru

One COVID-19 death, seven new cases in Udupi, DK

Udupi district reported a COVID-19 death and five new cases on Friday.

Following the discharge of 13 patients there were 67 active cases in the district. The test positivity rate was at 0.4%.

Dakshina Kannada reported two new COVID-19 cases. After 22 patients were discharged the district had 38 active cases. The test positivity rate was at 0.08 %.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Mangalore
death
Coronavirus
hospital and clinic
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2022 10:49:55 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/one-covid-19-death-seven-new-cases-in-udupi-dk/article65191212.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY