One arrested, MDMA worth ₹2.3 lakh seized

March 22, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch sleuths here have arrested Abdul Samad, 36, of Bantwal, and seized 46 grams of MDMA worth ₹2.3 lakh from him.

In a press note, the police said Samad was getting MDMA from Bengaluru and selling it to those in Dakshina Kannada and parts of Kerala. The police are on the look out for other persons allegedly associated with Samad.

Apart from 46 grams of MDMA, the police seized a mobile phone and a digital weighing machine from the accused..

The police said Samad is accused in a case under provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Act registered at Ullal Police Station.

