Olympic-size new swimming pool opened at NIT-K

A new state-of-the-art Olympic-size swimming pool was inaugurated at the National Institute of Technology - Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, on Wednesday.

The pool enhances NIT-K’s sports infrastructure, promoting physical fitness and aquatic sports. The pool (50m x 25m) has 10 lanes and an advanced Ozone-based filtration system for eco-friendly, chemical-free water treatment.

The construction of the pool at a cost of ₹7.39 crore began in July, 2023. The pool supports various swimming competitions, training camps, and fitness programmes.

The NIT-K will host the All India Inter NIT Sports Meet 2024-25 for three days from January 10, 2025 featuring swimming, athletics, and power sports, a release from the institute said.

Speaking at the inauguration, P. Radhakrishnan Nair, Dronacharya awardee and chief coach of the Indian national athletics team, said that regular exercise is vital for professionals to manage stress and ensure a healthy work-life balance. Physical fitness also plays a critical role in aging gracefully.

Director of NITK B. Ravi said that the pool is a jewel in the crown of NITK’s sports infrastructure.

The pool will benefit the NIT-K community and surrounding areas by promoting health, fostering community engagement and supporting youth development and collaboration, he said.

