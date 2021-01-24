Olive Ridley eggs found at Kodi beach being conserved

Mangaluru

24 January 2021 01:35 IST

Beach is about 35 km away from Udupi city

About 100 eggs of Olive Ridley turtles found at Kodi beach in Udupi district are being conserved now. This is thanks to the initiative of fishermen, the Department of Forests and FSL India, an international volunatry organisation working towards turtle conservation. The beach is about 35 km away from Udupi city.

After fishermen Babu Mogaveera and Ganapathi Kharvi spotted the eggs near the Kodi lighthouse on Friday, they called up the FSL India members and the department.

A department official said that the eggs have been spotted at the particular beach after a gap of about three years.

A hatchery has been set up to protect the eggs. Steps are being taken to protect the eggs.