Old toll plaza at NITK-Surathkal still remains a danger zone

January 16, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

Notwithstanding the National Highways Authority of India dismantling the dilapidated structure of the old toll plaza at NITK-Surathkal on NH 66, the remains till pose danger to motorists for lack of adequate lighting.

Lanes inside the plaza and the elevated concrete foundations for the plaza structure still remain in their place. In the absence of any reflectors or lighting in the locality, drivers were bound to get confused and meet with accidents, said Santhosh Kumar, a resident of Padubidri.

The NHAI began the dismantling process from Friday after the locality witnessed many accidents of vehicles hitting the toll plaza structure for lack of lighting. The authority had to stop toll collection at the plaza on the Kochi-Panvel NH 66 from December 2022 following continued protest by residents and Surathkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi.

The Union Road Transport Ministry had ordered merging toll payable at Surathkal with that Hejmady toll plaza on Dakshina Kannada-Udupi district border. However, the same was yet to be implemented by the NHAI owing to opposition from road users of both the districts.

Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samiti convener Muneer Katipalla on Monday petitioned the Mangaluru North Traffic Police in this regard, urging the police to ensure adequate lighting was provided in the area while reflectors were fixed to the concrete foundations.

Normal road

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar told The Hindu that the NHAI has told the police that the 150-m-stretch where the toll plaza existed would be converted as a normal road/ highway in a few days by removing the foundation platforms.

Mr. Kumar also said the traffic police have asked the Mangaluru City Corporation to provide street lighting on the particular stretch.

