GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Old toll plaza at NITK-Surathkal still remains a danger zone

January 16, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Lanes inside the toll plaza and the elevated concrete foundations still remain in their place. 

Lanes inside the toll plaza and the elevated concrete foundations still remain in their place.  | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

Notwithstanding the National Highways Authority of India dismantling the dilapidated structure of the old toll plaza at NITK-Surathkal on NH 66, the remains till pose danger to motorists for lack of adequate lighting.

Lanes inside the plaza and the elevated concrete foundations for the plaza structure still remain in their place. In the absence of any reflectors or lighting in the locality, drivers were bound to get confused and meet with accidents, said Santhosh Kumar, a resident of Padubidri.

The NHAI began the dismantling process from Friday after the locality witnessed many accidents of vehicles hitting the toll plaza structure for lack of lighting. The authority had to stop toll collection at the plaza on the Kochi-Panvel NH 66 from December 2022 following continued protest by residents and Surathkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samithi.

The Union Road Transport Ministry had ordered merging toll payable at Surathkal with that Hejmady toll plaza on Dakshina Kannada-Udupi district border. However, the same was yet to be implemented by the NHAI owing to opposition from road users of both the districts.

Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samiti convener Muneer Katipalla on Monday petitioned the Mangaluru North Traffic Police in this regard, urging the police to ensure adequate lighting was provided in the area while reflectors were fixed to the concrete foundations.

Normal road

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar told The Hindu that the NHAI has told the police that the 150-m-stretch where the toll plaza existed would be converted as a normal road/ highway in a few days by removing the foundation platforms.

Mr. Kumar also said the traffic police have asked the Mangaluru City Corporation to provide street lighting on the particular stretch.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.