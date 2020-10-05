Old Kulur Bridge develops potholes, craters again

The Old Kulur Bridge across the Phalguni on National Highway 66 that was closed for structural strengthening between March and May this year has developed craters on the surface as well as approach roads.

MANGALURU

05 October 2020 23:53 IST

It had undergone structural strengthening a few months ago at a cost of ₹ 38 lakh

The Old Kulur Bridge that was closed for two months between March and May this year for structural strengthening has developed potholes and craters on its surface as well as approach roads.

Built in 1952, the bridge across the Phalguni (Gurupura) was found unfit for movement of heavy vehicles by the National Highways Authority of India. The bridge is on the Udupi-Mangaluru carriageway. While NHAI’s proposal to construct a new six-lane bridge to complement a six-lane highway on the stretch is yet to materialise, the authority had sought the district administration’s permission to close the Old Bridge to strengthen the structure.

Accordingly, the administration allowed the closure of the bridge from March 16 and diverted traffic on the New Bridge allowing two-way traffic.

Advertising

Advertising

With COVID-19 and the consequent lockdown, the Old Bridge was opened for traffic on May 20 by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel.

The NHAI had spent about ₹ 38 lakh to strengthen the expansion joints and replace bearings between girders and pillars while it said that the pillars were strong enough to carry vehicular traffic.

However, within months, the bitumen layer on the bridge surface has given way forming potholes and craters. The approach roads, from KIOCL Junction till the bridge and from the bridge till Kulur Flyover, too have developed potholes and craters.

Commenting on the sorry state of affairs, Raghuram, a regular commuter on the stretch, said that the NHAI would not have done better than leaving the potholes open on the bridge, if it wanted the bridge to get weakened with every passing vehicle.