Oil tanker movement may have triggered tar ball deposits

Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil has said that the tar balls that were washed ashore around Mangaluru coast last week could be the result of heavy movement of oil tankers in the relatively small size of the Arabian Sea.

Quoting a report by the National Institute of Oceanography, Goa, that studied deposits of tar balls in beaches during the first half of this decade, Mr. Senthil said that there were no reports of oil spills in the Arabian Sea at that time.

Scientists at the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) in Goa initially thought that the tar ball deposition was due to off-shore oil exploration, oil tanker accidents, oil-well blow-outs, accident or deliberate release of bilge and ballast water from ships.

NIO had collected samples from Baga, Candolim, Calungute and Mandrem beaches from North Goa and Velsao, Betalbatim, Colva and Benaulim from South Goa. After studying the samples, scientists felt that the deposits, common during June-October every year, could be due to some unknown oil spills of tanker routes.

“There were no reports of oil spills in the Arabian Sea or on the western coastal belt. We assume that some unknown spills or tanker routes might be the cause for the formation of present tar balls,” the study said.

Weathering process disperses half of the oil spill within 24 hours and after that water-in-oil emulsion is formed depending upon the Sea state, which increases water salinity. The winds, waves and turbulence at sea surface cause the emulsion to break into smaller pieces, which eventually become tar balls.

Mr. Senthil said that as per the report, oceanic convergence also plays a major role in the formation of tar balls since the convergence zones trap the floating organic and inorganic objects, which act as nuclei around oil slicks that form tar balls.

All the oil spilled in the Arabian Sea eventually gets deposited on the western coast in the form of tar balls in the monsoon season. “During the monsoon and prior to its arrival, the sea is very rough and winds blow towards the coast bringing tar balls onto the coast,” Mr. Senthil quoted A.K. Saran, a scientist with NIO, as saying.

“The western coast is more conducive to tar ball deposition than the east coast and this might be due to the international tanker traffic in the Arabian Sea,” according to the study.