Offline classes in Udupi from tomorrow

MANGALURU

30 August 2021 19:53 IST

Minister in-charge of Udupi district V. Sunil Kumar said on Monday that offline classes for students from Class IX to second year pre-university can commence in the district on Wednesday.

Speaking to media persons in Udupi, Mr. Sunil Kumar, who holds Energy and Kannada and Culture portfolios, said that COVID-19 test positivity rate in the district has dropped to 1.4% in the last three days. The district was waiting for the positivity rate to drop below 2% to re-open physical classes.

Teachers conducting offline classes should have taken at least their first dose of vaccine. Educational institutions should ensure that COVID-19 protocol are followed.

Referring to the demand for allowing public celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Minister said that it is everybody’s wish that the festival should be celebrated with all fun and frolic. But the guidelines issued by the government should be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Hence, people should cooperate as the health of people should be guarded.