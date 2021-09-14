Offline classes for I PU to start tomorrow

MANGALURU

14 September 2021

Close on the heals of resumption of physical classes for high schools and higher primary sections, the of Department Pre University Education on Tuesday announced reopening of physical classes on Thursday for first PU students in Dakshina Kannada.

Deputy Director of PU education in Mangaluru in his order said that classes for first PU students will have to be conducted during afternoons after obtaining prior permission from him. Principals of the respective colleges will have to ensure that all COVID-19 guidelines are properly followed, the order said.

Colleges should encourage students from Kerala admitted to first PU classes in the district to attend classes online, the order said. If such students, however, wish to attend physical classes by travelling daily from Kerala to Dakshina Kannada, they should produce RT-PCR test negative certificates every seven days, the officer said.

Similar rules will apply to teaching and non-teaching staff travelling from Kerala daily to Dakshina Kannada. Besides, all teaching and non-teaching staff should undergo RT-PCR tests every fortnight and possess COVID-19 negative report.

Students staying in hostels should bring COVID-19 test negative certificate not older than 72 hours before joining hostels. Colleges should hold physical classes specifically meant for hostel students and day boarders, he said. Consent letter from parents is mandatory to allow students for physical classes, he said and added that students should not be compelled to attend physical classes.