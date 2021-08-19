Offline classes deferred

MANGALURU

19 August 2021 22:50 IST

The Dakshina Kannada administration has deferred till August 28 the commencement of offline classes for Class IX and Class X for the academic year 2021-22.

Hence, physical classes will not resume on August 23. This is as per a direction from Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada K.V. Rajendra, according to a release from Deputy Director of Public Instruction Malleswamy. It applies to all schools. However, schools can conduct online classes.

The commencement of offline classes has been postponed as the COVID-19 positivity rate in the district is above 2%.

