Officials turning a deaf ear to menace of fish transporting vehicles?

Repeated complaints of foul smell and spilling of waste water by goods vehicles transporting fish along the three coastal districts appear to have had no impact either on the respective district administrations or the Transport and Police Departments.

Immediately after the end of fishing holidays, harbours would be abuzz with activities even as fish-laden trucks move along the coast transporting the produce either for export or for local consumption. It is only during the two-month fishing holiday during monsoon that the roads in the district are free from waste water and foul smell.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil’s word in January this year to put in place a system regulating fish transport is yet to become a reality even as he has said that he is awaiting a report from a committee comprising officials of different departments. “By that time, another monsoon and another fishing holiday will come and people will temporarily forget the nuisance,” said Ranjith Shetty, a resident of Bejai in Mangaluru.

While operators of containerised fish transporting vehicles have almost stopped letting out water from the waste water tank, goods pick-up vehicles continue to create nuisance as they either do not have waste water tank or their operators keep the tap open, said Nemu Kottary, a resident of Jeppu. Mr. Kottary has been complaining about this menace during every weekly phone-in programme of Mangaluru City Police Commissioner.

Instead of checking the nuisance at source, that is, at the exit of the fishing harbour, traffic police personnel wait on roads to book cases against erring vehicles once or twice a week. They promptly launch this drive every Friday early morning before the Police Commissioner starts the phone-in programme, said Sanath Kumar, a resident of Mangaladevi.

Of late, pick-up vehicles transporting rotten fish from Mangaluru harbour to fish-meal factories in Ullal have added to the misery of road users and residents because of the foul smell.