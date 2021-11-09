Officials told to visit border areas at least once a month

Karnataka Border Area Development Authority Chairman C. Somashekara on Tuesday said that assistant commissioners, tahsildars and executive engineers of Public Works Department should visit villages in the border areas at least once a month to understand problems being faced by people. Chairing a review meeting on border area development at the District Office here, Mr. Somashekara said that officials during their visit should strive to solve problems if they could be solved on the spot. They should visit schools and health facilities , inspect roads and other centres and submit reports to the Deputy Commissioners about the factual position of infrastructure.

He said that the authority had been releasing funds for infrastructure development in the border areas since 2010 and from this year onwards, funds are being released through the respective Deputy Commissioners. Having statutory powers, the authority examines facilities being provided to Kannadigas residing in border areas as well as those living outside the State.

Mr. Somashekara asked the Deputy Director of Public Instruction to submit a comprehensive report about educational infrastructure in border areas, including school buildings, compounds and libraries. The authority gives primacy to children’s education and provides up to ₹1 lakh grant to develop a smart class. He asked officials to give a list of four or five Kannada schools that need smart classes in Kasargod district of Kerala.

He further said that documents and certificates, including RTC and caste certificate, necessary for Kannadiga residents in the neighbouring Kasargod district of Kerala should be made available in Kannada. The district administration should submit a report if there is a need for cultural centres in border areas.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, authority secretary Prakash Mathihalli, Additional Deputy Commissioner Manikya, Assistant Commissioner C. Madan Mohan and others were present.