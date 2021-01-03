Officials told to take precautions to prevent a second wave of COVID-19

Secretary in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, V. Ponnuraj, on Saturday asked the district administration to take all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of a possible second wave of COVID-19 in the district.
Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of various departments in the office of the Deputy Commissioner, he said that since many people were visiting the religious places in the district from Kerala and other places, including from abroad, there were chances of a second wave of infection. Hence, the Health Department and others should be vigilant, he said, adding that the district administration should also make preparations for administering the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mr. Ponnuraj, who is also MD of Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd., asked the district administration to ensure regular drinking water supply to people, both in urban and rural areas, in the coming summer. The city corporation should also focus on having different sources of water to ensure round-the-clock water supply in the city, he said. The Secretary said that solid waste should be disposed of scientifically, both in urban and rural areas. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, zilla panchayat CEO R. Selvamani, and Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshy Sridhar were present.
