Officials rectify flag unfurled upside down

The district administration faced an embarrassing situation during the Rajyotsava celebrations as the national flag was hoisted upside down here on Monday.

Minister of Fisheries and Ports S. Angara, who is the district in-charge Minister, hoisted the national flag at 9 a.m. and then proceeded to inspect the guard of honour.

Officials later noticed that the flag had been hoisted upside down and took steps to lower it and hoist it once again in a proper way before Mr. Angara returned to the stage.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar said that the mistake occurred while placing the flower petals in the national flag and preparing the pole for hoisting it.

Notices have been issued to two City Armed Reserve personnel who were assigned the task, he said.