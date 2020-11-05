Officials meet endosulfan victim, assure him of govt. support

MANGALURU

05 November 2020 18:19 IST

A team of officials from the district administration on Tuesday visited the family of a 10-year-old endosulfan victim Gagan from Balnad village in Puttur taluk, who is also suffering from juvenile diabetes, to assure him of all support from the government for his treatment.

The visit by officials, including District Endosulfan Relief Nodal Officer Naveenchandra Kulal, followed reports about how Gagan’s father Krishnappa Gowda, a daily wage worker, was struggling to take care of his son. Gagan who has disability of less than 25 % was, hence, issued a green smart card with which he could have access to free treatment at government and empanelled private hospitals.

However, with private hospitals refusing to offer free treatment based on the green smart card, Krishnappa said, he was unable to arrange for ₹ 150 for insulin for his son twice a day. He was also unable to provide his son a nutritional diet also. In a petition to District Legal Services Authority in January, Krishnappa said that he had pledged gold and was making use of relief available under the Dharmasthala Suraksha Bima Yojana to take care of Gagan.

Dr. Kulal said that the nearby government hospital would arrange for insulin while the government would take care of Gagan’s treatment either at government hospitals or private hospitals. The boy’s green smart card that has become old would be replaced.

On complaints by physically challenged endosulfan victims Umesh from Chibidre village of Belthangady taluk and Trupti and Mithun from Kadeshivalaya village of Bantwal taluk that they were not getting monthly stipend of ₹ 3,000 since 2019, Dr. Kulal said that the department concerned was told to set things right.

Dr. Kulal said that endosulfan victims who were not receiving pension may bring it to the notice of ASHA/ANM or the Taluk Medical Officer or himself.

The government was paying ₹ 3,000 per month to endosolfan victims with more than 60 % disability, while ₹ 1,500 was being paid to those with disability between 25 % and 60 %. Of the 4,313 endosulfan victims, 3,567 victims are eligible for pension in Dakshina Kannada.

Till September this year, stipend was paid to 3,447 victims and letters were written to the Directorate of Social Security and Pensions for payment of stipend to 120 victims, according to a release from the district administration.