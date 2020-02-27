Officers told to take steps to preventwater scarcity during summer

District In-charge Secretary Maheshwar Rao on Wednesday directed the officers to take necessary steps to deal with drinking water scarcity during summer in Udupi district.

He was chairing a review meeting on development works in the district at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, here.

Mr. Rao said that last summer, there was severe water scarcity in the district. Hence, steps should be taken to see that there was no drinking water problem till the end of May this year.

He directed Udupi Municipal Commissioner Anand Kallolikar to discuss with Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha before taking any decision to reduce the supply of water in the city. Steps should be taken to see that people did not suffer from drinking water problem, he said.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that an app had been developed to supply drinking water through tankers in rural areas of the district. Tahsildars had been trained to use the app during its trial, he said.

Mr. Rao said that a call centre should be opened to deal with the drinking water problem. The farmers living along the river course in the district should be told to adopt drip irrigation system instead of using water directly from the rivers.

He directed the officers of the Agriculture and Horticulture departments to hold a meeting with the farmers under the Deputy Commissioner and convince the farmers about it.

He directed the Health Department to take up more awareness campaigns to prevent the spread of malaria and other diseases. Steps should be taken to see that water was not allowed to remain stagnant at construction sites to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

The municipality should amend its bylaws to impose heavy fines on building owners in this regard. A team of municipal officers should be regularly visiting the construction sites, he said.

He directed the officers of the Agriculture and Horticulture Departments to check if there could be any value addition to empty tender coconut shells that people throw after consuming tender coconut water.

The businessmen who came forward to do value addition to empty tender coconut shells should be given land to establish their firms and also subsidy, Mr. Rao said.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Preeti Gehlot and other officers were present.