Office of MP being made paperless, says Kateel

The office of the MP for Dakshina Kannada here is being made paperless, said Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, on Saturday.
Speaking to presspersons after B. L. Santhosh, national organising secretary of the BJP, inaugurated the renovated office, Mr. Kateel said that the office operations have become completely computerised now.
Henceforth, the petitions received from people will be sent to the government departments concerned via e-mail.
Additional staff members, about six, have been hired for attending to the grievances and petitions of people, received at the office. The necessary IT tools will be adequately made use of for communication, dissemination of information on government schemes, Mr. Kateel said.
He said that the staff members will also attend to complaints relating to ration cars, Aadhar and the like for necessary action.
