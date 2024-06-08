GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Office for guarantee schemes to be opened in Mangaluru, says Ivan D’Souza

Published - June 08, 2024 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
MLC elect Ivan D’Souza speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan, in Mangaluru on Saturday.

MLC elect Ivan D’Souza speaking at a press conference at Congress Bhavan, in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Congress leader Ivan D’Souza, who was elected unopposed to the Legislative Council a day ago, said here on Saturday that the government will open an office for guarantee schemes at Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat office in Mangaluru soon.

Addressing presspersons, Mr. D’Souza, who has been elected unopposed to the Council for the second time, said that those who are not availing the benefits of guarantee schemes can approach the office to register. Those beneficiaries making use of the schemes but have faced any issues can also visit the office to get the same addressed. “I will personally ensure that those who have not yet registered for the schemes will get the benefits once they register,” he said.

Mr. D’Souza said that the guarantee schemes will continue and the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made this clear.

No mandate for BJP

The Congress leader said that the BJP lost the mandate of the people in the Lok Sabha elections and it does not have moral right to stake a claim to form the government at the Centre. “The BJP alone did not get the majority and hence its leader Narendra Modi has no moral right to become Prime Minister again,” he said adding that the BJP failed to open its accounts in 13 states in the country.

Admitting that the Congress suffered a setback in Old Mysuru region and in the coastal belt in the elections he said that the party will make all efforts to improve its performance in the next elections. The combined fight by the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) in the Old Mysuru region resulted in a setback for the Congress, he said.

Mr. D’Souza said that the Congress will now gear up to face the zilla and taluk panchayat elections in the State. It will also begin preparations to face next year’s elections to Mangaluru City Corporation council.

He said that the party fielded him to the Council for the second time considering his service.

He had been nominated to the Council for six years in 2014. Mr. D’Souza was also the government’s whip in the council.

Karnataka / Mangalore / Indian National Congress / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Lok Sabha / election / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Janata Dal - Secular

