Of 177 vehicles to be purchased by Mangaluru City Corporation for solid waste management, 45 delivered

August 29, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MANGALURU

Of the 177 vehicles which the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will purchase for its solid waste management, 45 vehicles costing ₹4.81 crore have been delivered to the civic body.

The 45 vehicles which are hydraulic jeep tippers delivered by Camion Automobiles Pvt. Ltd., Ballari, were displayed in the city corporation’s head office premises at Lalbagh on Tuesday.

According to C.L. Anand, Commissioner of the corporation, the civic body is in the process of purchasing a total of 107 hydraulic jeep tippers, 30 tipper trucks, 16 compactors and 24 battery operated tri cycles under Swachh Bharat Mission grants. The government has approved a ₹27.15-crore project proposal of the civic body for purchasing 177 vehicles and associated accessories like GPS equipment, sound systems, and CCTV cameras for solid waste management under the mission grants.

The vehicles will be used for the collection of solid waste from the doorsteps and its transportation to the processing plant at Pachchanady.

The civic body will outsource the collection and transportation of garbage from 60 wards by dividing the wards into four zones. The process of appointing the contractors to the four zones is under progress, the Commissioner told the meeting of the corporation council on Tuesday.

Each of the contractor appointed for one year term will use the vehicles (total 177) supplied by the corporation. However, the contractor will have to look after the operation and maintenance of vehicles and appoint the drivers, loaders and helpers on own. The corporation will not supply any human resource to the contractor.

The whip in the council and former Mayor Premananda Shetty asked the Commissioner to hasten the process of purchasing the remaining vehicles particularly compactors and tipper trucks which are required to transport the garbage collected from doorsteps.

Meanwhile, the civic body has also purchased on its own a 6,000 litre capacity jet sucking machine at a cost of ₹39.11 lakh. The machine has been supplied by Quality Enviro Engineering Pvt. Ltd. The corporation will use it for underground drainage management in zone II from ward 21 to ward 40, the Commissioner said.

