Odd semester undergraduate examinations from this week

28 March 2021 23:58 IST

In a normal year, Mangalore University conducts them during October-November

With 2020-21 academic year delayed due to COVID-19, Mangalore University will hold odd semester examinations for its undergraduate and post-graduate programmes from April 1 and April 15, respectively.

According to Registrar (Evaluation) of the university P.L. Dharma, 1.30 lakh undergraduate students, including repeaters, will appear for the examinations. In addition, about 5,500 post-graduate students will write the examinations from mid-April.

The undergraduate examinations will be conducted in 200 centres. The number of examination centres for undergraduate students have been reduced from 211 last year as some colleges expressed difficulty in conducting the examinations due to various factors, he said and added that the post-graduate examinations will be held in 16 centres.

“Like the last time, we will hold special examinations for such students who are not able to write their papers if they are positive for COVID-19 and under quarantine,” Mr. Dharma who is also in-charge Registrar (administration), said.

He said that the classes on the university’s Mangalagangotri campus were suspended for a week till March 29 after 15 students on campus were found positive for COVID-19. The canteen and the University Library have been closed till Monday. Students in the hostels for men and women on campus were subjected to sample test after 15 students were found positive.

“We did not have any new case on campus on Friday and Saturday. But on Sunday a woman student residing in the hostel was found positive. She has been isolated,” Mr. Dharma told The Hindu. He added that all 16 cases were asymptomatic.

He said that the government authorities have not asked the university to postpone its examinations scheduled next month, due to COVID-19. Hence, the university will go ahead with its schedule.

Normally, the university conducted the odd semester examinations during October-November. It has been delayed by over six months in the current academic year due to COVID-19.